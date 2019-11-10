KRS rainfall breaks 34-year record
News

KRS rainfall breaks 34-year record

November 10, 2019

Mysuru: Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, where the world famous KRS Dam is built across River Cauvery, received a record rainfall of 166.8 mm in a 12-hour period from  7 pm on Friday (Nov.8) to 7 am on Saturday (Nov.9). This breaks the 34-year record.

Rain water measuring gauge installed near the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) Office at KRS recorded 166.8 mm of rainfall, the highest since 1985. The previous highest were in 2012 (144 mm) and 2000 (140 mm), according to CNNL officials.

Meanwhile, KRS Dam maintained its maximum level of 124.80 ft. for the 84th successive day on Saturday (Nov.9).

Following heavy rains, the inflow to the Dam has increased and 10,558  cusecs of water was released this morning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching