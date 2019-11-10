KRS rainfall breaks 34-year record

November 10, 2019

Mysuru: Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, where the world famous KRS Dam is built across River Cauvery, received a record rainfall of 166.8 mm in a 12-hour period from 7 pm on Friday (Nov.8) to 7 am on Saturday (Nov.9). This breaks the 34-year record.

Rain water measuring gauge installed near the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) Office at KRS recorded 166.8 mm of rainfall, the highest since 1985. The previous highest were in 2012 (144 mm) and 2000 (140 mm), according to CNNL officials.

Meanwhile, KRS Dam maintained its maximum level of 124.80 ft. for the 84th successive day on Saturday (Nov.9).

Following heavy rains, the inflow to the Dam has increased and 10,558 cusecs of water was released this morning.

