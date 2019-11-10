Sub-urban Bus Stand footpaths to sport a new look

November 10, 2019

Thousands of people who visit the Bus Stand daily to be spared of walking atop broken footpaths

Mysuru: The re-laying of footpath near Sub-urban Bus Stand has begun commencing from the pre-paid auto stand.

Briefing on that to Star of Mysore, MCC Superintending Engineer Bhaskar said that the work was scheduled to be done during Dasara but was postponed owing to increased movement of people during the festival.

The estimate for the work is Rs. 48 lakh which will stretch from the junction of the road leading to Clock Tower till the junction of Irwin Road and the footpath would be barricaded with steel railings for the safety of pedestrians, explained Bhaskar.

The footpath was in a bad condition and was encroached upon by vendors which was posing a big problem for thousands of passengers who come to the bus stand. The issue was highlighted in Star of Mysore also.

As MCC authorities remained silent, Lashkar Police got the footpath vendors evicted to atleast clear the path for the pedestrians. The collapse of a drain near the bus entry point at the bus stand and the broken footpath were the eyesore. The development works would surely bring a great relief for people coming to the bus stand and the authorities should ensure that vendors do not occupy the footpath again.

