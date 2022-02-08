KRS village murder case: Mass cremation of victims

February 8, 2022

Police teams formed to nab killers

Srirangapatna: The mass cremation of a woman and four children, who were found murdered in their house on Bazaar Lane in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) village on Saturday night or during the wee hours of Sunday, was held at the village yesterday.

The deceased are 32-year-old Lakshmi, her children 12-year-old Raj, 7-year-old Komal and 4-year-old Kunal. One more victim, 8-year-old Govinda, is the son of a relative. After the post-mortem was conducted at MMC&RI mortuary yesterday, the bodies were handed over to the family members which were later brought to KRS village, where the mass cremation was held at burial grounds on the banks of River Cauvery.

Before the cremation, the bodies were taken in a procession in the village in which the family, community members and villagers took part. The last rites were conducted by the deceased woman’s husband Gangaram.

Lakshmi’s husband Gangaram is a garment trader and travels to many places to purchase and sell clothes. Several families from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and other parts of North India have made KRS village their home and are staying in houses on Bazaar Lane since over 40 years. They are primarily from the business community and used to get clothes and other goods from other places outside Karnataka to be sold in the Mysuru region.

Meanwhile, senior Police officers have formed special Police teams to nab the killers. As the Police have suspected the involvement of people from other States, the special Police teams are said to have left to many places in and outside the State to trace and nab the killers.

Meanwhile, former Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, who visited the house of Gangaram, consoled him and advised him to co-operate with the Police investigation.

The former MLA said that it is for the first time he had seen such an incident and urged the Police to bring the culprits to book.