Suttur Seer visits Hogenakkal Falls
News

Suttur Seer visits Hogenakkal Falls

February 8, 2022

Hanur: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji visited Hogenakkal Falls on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border near Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills on Sunday.

He arrived at the falls around 8 am and sought details from the authorities on the development works taken up there. He urged the officers to provide basic facilities to the people and visitors who come to this place.

Suttur Seer also visited the Cauvery Drinking Water Supply Unit in M.M. Hills before his visit to Hogenakkal Falls. He was briefed about the works by the M.M. Hills Temple Development Authority officials. He said that people must not face any problem in the supply of drinking water in M.M. Hills.

Later, Suttur Seer along with Salur Mutt Seer Sri Shanthamallikarjuna Swamiji took a coracle ride around Hogenakkal Falls and enjoyed the beautiful nature. M.M. Hills Temple Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy, DCF V. Yedukondalu, National Wildlife Board Member Malleshappa and others were present.

