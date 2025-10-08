Kruthik Krishna selected for Ranji Trophy

October 8, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 8 (VNS)- Kruthik Krishna, a wicket-keeper batsman from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Mysuru Zone, has been selected to represent Karnataka in the famed Ranji Trophy. Kruthik will be seen in action playing against Saurashtra at the Ranji Trophy starting from Oct. 15.

A native of Mandya, popularly known as Sugar Town for its sugarcane cultivation, Kruthik Krishna started to play cricket when he was in class 3 at 7 Hills Cricket Academy in the town, under the guidance of his coach M. Mahadev. Later, for better opportunities, he shifted to Mysuru and started to play for Rao Bahadur Narasappa Cricket Club (RBNCC) ‘A’ team in KSCA Mysuru Zonal League matches, which he still continues. He also plays for Vultures Cricket Team in Bengaluru League.

Played for U-19 India

Kruthik, who has represented Karnataka in almost all levels, was one among the 10 budding wicket-keepers identified by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a Specialist Camp held in 2018 under the tutelage of former Indian players and popular wicket-keepers Kiran More and Ajay Ratra. He was selected to represent U-19 India ‘B’ Team at the Challenger Trophy in 2019 and later U-19 main team.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Kruthik Krishna said it was like a dream come true for him for having made it to the Karnataka Ranji squad.

“Hailing from a town like Mandya, I always had a dream of playing for Karnataka at the Ranji Trophy. I am thankful to all my coaches and my family for their constant support,” he said.

Second from Mandya

It is also a proud moment for Mandya, as Kruthik Krishna is only the second player, after medium-pacer H.S. Sharath, from the town to be selected for Ranji Trophy. He is also the third player from RBNCC to be selected for the Karnataka Team at the Ranji Trophy.

Apart from Kruthik Krishna, previously cricketers Sai Eshwar and Nikkin Jose, who represented RBNCC, had played for Karnataka at Ranji Trophy. In fact, currently Nikkin Jose is in Ranji squad.

RBNCC proud

S. Balachandar, Secretary, RBNCC, said the entire RBNCC family was extremely happy for Kruthik’s latest feat. “It is a well-deserved opportunity for a talented cricketer who has come from a town like Mandya,” he added.

Kruthik’s father G.S. Krishna Shetty is a businessman in Mandya and his mother M.R. Krupa is a pharmacist at Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).