Daylight murder: Six persons arrested

October 8, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 8 (RK,BCT&BS)- Just a day after the chilling broad-daylight murder of 38-year-old moneylender Venkatesh, alias Gilki Venkatesh, near Mysore Palace on Doddakere Maidan Main Road, City Police cracked the case by arresting six persons within 24 hours of the incident.

The accused

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar identified the arrested as: Keerthi Kumar, 28, of Naidu Nagar; Hallappa, 24, of Gayathripuram; Nandan, 27, of Veerangere; Nirup, 28, of Siddartha Layout; Bharath, 22, of Nazarbad; and Dhruvakumar, 24, from Mylapura in Mandya district.

Acting on clues from the crime scene and following the viral circulation of incident photos on social media, Nazarbad Police traced the accused to their hideouts on the outskirts of the city in the early hours today.

The suspects are being questioned at an undisclosed location. Preliminary theories suggest a possible link to Venkatesh’s alleged involvement in the murder of rowdy-sheeter Karthik of Kyathamaranahalli in front of a lodge at Varuna in May this year.

In the immediate aftermath of the murder, the City Police stepped up security with extensive foot patrols across multiple areas to prevent any further repercussions.

Patrols were conducted across the Narasimharaja Constituency, including Udayagiri, Mandi Mohalla, Kyathamaranahalli (Venkatesh’s residence), Lashkar Mohalla and Nazarbad. The operations were led by jurisdictional Inspectors along with Commando Force units and City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths.

Background, murder occurrence

Venkatesh, a resident of Kyathamaranahalli near Ashwathkatte, was previously a close associate of Karthik.

According to the Police, Bharath and Dhruvakumar arrived in an autorickshaw, while the other suspects came on two-wheelers, executing a premeditated plan to eliminate Venkatesh.

The victim was driving his Swift car when the assailants blocked his path around 11:45 am and attacked him with lethal weapons in full public view. The attackers reportedly threw chilli powder at Venkatesh before bludgeoning him to death. The car’s window panes were shattered, and blood stains were found on the seats.

Police have seized the vehicles and weapons used in the crime. The suspects are expected to be produced in court tomorrow.

Preventing repercussions

On the areas remaining on high alert and foot patrols, Commissioner Seema Latkar said, “Officers, accompanied by Commando Units and staff, conducted special foot patrols across Narasimharaja Constituency to prevent further repercussions after the murder. We did not want criminals to regroup or plan another crime.”

The patrols covered key areas, including Shivaji Road, N.R. Mohalla Main Road, Old Kesare areas, Rajendranagar, Udayagiri Main Road, Kyathamaranahalli, Beedi Colony, Gayathripuram Main Road, Ashoka Road, as well as the streets and thoroughfares of Nazarbad, Lashkar Mohalla and Mandi Mohalla.

The operation focused on monitoring anti-social elements, curbing criminal activity, and maintaining law and order. Rowdies, habitual offenders, suspicious individuals and vehicles were thoroughly checked.

Commercial establishments within the jurisdiction were directed to close on time and compliance was strictly enforced. Officers inspected paying guest accommodations, lodges, bars, restaurants, isolated areas and closely monitored suspicious vehicles and individuals, the Commissioner added.