Anvay Dravid to lead Karnataka U-19 team
Sports

Anvay Dravid to lead Karnataka U-19 team

October 8, 2025

Bengaluru, Oct. 8 (Agencies)- Anvay Dravid, younger son of legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid, has been made the captain of U-19 Karnataka cricket team for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy. The tournament will be held at Dehradun from Oct.9 to 17.

Anvay, a wicket-keeper batsman, was the leading run-getter for Karnataka in the previous instalment of the age-group tournament. He was also awarded the ‘Best Junior Cricketer’ by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) recently.

U-19 Karnataka Team: Anvay Dravid (Captain, Wicket-Keeper), S. Manikanth (Vice-Captain), Nitish Arya, Adarsh D. Urs, Praneeth Shetty, Vasav Venkatesh, Akshath Prabhakar, C. Vaibhav, Kuldeep Singh Purohit, B.R. Rathan, Vaibhav Sharma, K.A. Tejas, Atharv Malviya, Sunny Kanchi and Rehan Mohammed.

