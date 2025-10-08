Anil Kumble, his wife visit Shivanasamudra Temple
Anil Kumble, his wife visit Shivanasamudra Temple

October 8, 2025

Chamarajanagar, Oct. 8- Former Cricketer Anil Kumble, who is also the Ambassador of the Karnataka Forest Department and for Wildlife Conservation, yesterday visited the Temple Complex in Shivanasamudra, Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar district and offered special prayers. He visited the Meenakshi Prasanna Temple, which houses the Sri Chakra created by Sri Shankaracharya and Shimsha Maramma Temple, along with his wife Chetana and had darshan of the deities.

Later, the couple visited Bharachukki Falls.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shivaram, Rural Police Station staff Raghavendra, Pravasi Mithra staff Huchappa and other officers accompanied them during their visit.

