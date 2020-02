February 7, 2020

National Cricket Club, Mysuru, registered a facile three-wicket win over Sunny Side CC in the final and clinched the title in KSCA Mysore Zone U-14 tournament 2019-20 for Clubs played at JSS-SJCE Grounds here on Thursday.

Scores: Final

Sunny Side CC 76 in 31.4 overs (Javeed 23, P. Kishan 3/17, Sarvesh Kumar 3/21) lost to National Cricket Club 77/7 in 35.2 overs (Prajwal 25, Vilas 2/16, Javeed 2/18).