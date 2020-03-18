KSCA Mysuru Zone Inter-Collegiate Cricket: Maharaja’s College to take on Mahajana FGC in finals
Sports

KSCA Mysuru Zone Inter-Collegiate Cricket: Maharaja’s College to take on Mahajana FGC in finals

March 18, 2020

Inspiring batting performance by Sai Shiv Narayan (72 n.o.) and V. Uttam Gowda (45 n.o.), helped Maharaja’s College, Mysuru, to register a facile six-wicket win over Sapient College of Commerce and Management, Mysuru and enter the final in the KSCA Mysuru Zone Inter-Collegiate Cricket Tournament 2019-20 played at the SDNR Wadiyar Grounds here yesterday.

Batting first, Sapient College of Commerce and Management posted a total of 156/7 in 30 overs. Useful contributions came in from S.J. Nikin Jose (54, 3×4) and M. Uttam Aiyappa (40).

In reply, Maharaja’s College were well-served by middle-order batsman Sai Shiv Narayan (72 n.o.) and V. Uttam Gowda (45 n.o.) and scored 159/4 in 26.4 overs.

Now, Maharaja’s College will meet SBRR Mahajana First Grade College (FGC) in the finals.

Scores – Semi-finals

Sapient College of Commerce & Management: 156/7 in 30 overs (S.J. Nikin Jose 54, M. Utham Aiyappa 40) lost to Maharaja’s College: 159/4 in 26.4 overs (Sai Shiv Narayan 72 n.o., V. Uttam Gowda 45 n.o.).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching