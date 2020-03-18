KSCA Mysuru Zone Inter-Collegiate Cricket: Maharaja’s College to take on Mahajana FGC in finals

March 18, 2020

Inspiring batting performance by Sai Shiv Narayan (72 n.o.) and V. Uttam Gowda (45 n.o.), helped Maharaja’s College, Mysuru, to register a facile six-wicket win over Sapient College of Commerce and Management, Mysuru and enter the final in the KSCA Mysuru Zone Inter-Collegiate Cricket Tournament 2019-20 played at the SDNR Wadiyar Grounds here yesterday.

Batting first, Sapient College of Commerce and Management posted a total of 156/7 in 30 overs. Useful contributions came in from S.J. Nikin Jose (54, 3×4) and M. Uttam Aiyappa (40).

In reply, Maharaja’s College were well-served by middle-order batsman Sai Shiv Narayan (72 n.o.) and V. Uttam Gowda (45 n.o.) and scored 159/4 in 26.4 overs.

Now, Maharaja’s College will meet SBRR Mahajana First Grade College (FGC) in the finals.

Scores – Semi-finals

Sapient College of Commerce & Management: 156/7 in 30 overs (S.J. Nikin Jose 54, M. Utham Aiyappa 40) lost to Maharaja’s College: 159/4 in 26.4 overs (Sai Shiv Narayan 72 n.o., V. Uttam Gowda 45 n.o.).