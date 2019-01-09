KSOU clarifies on Common Entrance Test for B.Ed, MBA
Mysuru: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Common Entrance Test for B.Ed and MBA, which was scheduled for Jan.6, has been postponed to Jan.10. While the B.Ed test is from 11 am to 1 pm, the MBA test is from 3 pm to 5 pm.

According to UGC order, the last date for admission to various courses had been extended to Feb.28 and based on this order, the tests were postponed. And the same was published in all the major newspapers in Kannada and English on Jan.1 with details of admission process and calendar of events. Candidates had been sent this info via e-mail and mobile phones.

However, a few candidates only in Mysuru had staged a protest in front of KSOU alleging that they had no information about the postponement. Tests had been scheduled in 10 centres and there was no confusion for 9,000 students except a few students here, according to KSOU Registrar in a press release.

January 9, 2019

