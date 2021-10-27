KSOU invites articles on ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Social Justice’

October 27, 2021

As part of Constitution Day (to be celebrated on Nov.26), the Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre of KSOU (Karnataka State Open University) has proposed to bring out a book containing various articles on the topic ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Social Justice’, for which it has invited articles from writers, research students, scholars, officials, civil servants and other members of the public. The articles should focus on subjects such as Constitutional Guarantees for oppressed sections of society (SC/ST, OBC, Religious Minorities, working class, women and farmers), Politics, Economic and Social Justice, academic empowerment, the working of the Constitution, Democracy, New Projects and Laws of Central and State Governments.

Articles should be e-mailed to: [email protected] by Nov.10. For more details, log on to: www.ksoumysuru.ac.in or call Mob: 99721-65817.