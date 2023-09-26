KSOU Q-paper leak scam: Two staff of Chamarajanagar Regional Centre in CCB custody

September 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City Crime Branch (CCB) Police investigating into the question paper leak at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, have taken two temporary employees of the Varsity’s Regional Centre in Chamarajanagar into their custody.

The CCB sleuths, who have taken up the probe after B.Com final year’s ‘Computer in Business’ subject was leaked, traced the source to KSOU Regional Centre, Chamarajanagar headed by Mahadev as its Director.

When the investigation team including CCB Inspector, Sub-Inspector and others visited the Chamarajanagar Centre, it primarily came to be known that, the said two employees had sold the question paper two days before the exam date and got the money transferred to another person’s account on cell phone through online payment. The question paper was first shared on WhatsApp to the students in Mangaluru.

After confirming their role by verifying call detail records (CDR), the investigators took the two staff into their custody and subjected them to inquiry.

On the other hand, the investigators have intensified the probe into how the suspects got access to question paper bundle and the key of the boxes containing question paper bundles and the involvement of others, if any, in the case.

The investigators are also probing into several other angles like how the suspects could execute their plans without any fear, hoodwinking the Director of Regional Centre, who holds full responsibility of the Centre? Had the Registrar (Evaluation) erred in maintaining secrecy during the supply of question papers to exam centre?

It may be mentioned that, as the racket surfaced, Jayalakshmipuram Police had arrested two students on suspicion for selling copies of question paper on the day of exam itself, at the Exam Centre in Vigyan Bhavan. As the racket appeared to be the size of a scam, the case was later handed over to CCB.