Second batch of five Dasara elephants arrive at Mysore Palace

September 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The second batch of five Dasara elephants arrived at Mysore Palace yesterday evening and were given a traditional welcome upon arrival.

The five elephants including three debutants are 21-year-old Rohit and 46-year-old female elephant Hiranya from Rampura Camp in Bandipur, 52-year-old Lakshmi from Dodda Harave Camp in Nagarahole, 50-year-old Prashanth and 41-year-old Sugreev from Dubare Elephant Camp.

Out of these five elephants, Rohit, Hiranya and Lakshmi will be participating for the first time in Dasara Mahotsav. Kanjan, who arrived in the first batch, is also making its first appearance in Dasara this time. Lakshmi, which arrived yesterday, is not the Lakshmi from Rampura Camp, which had given birth to a male calf at Mysore Palace last time and was named as Dattatreya.

A total of 14 elephants were selected to participate in this year’s Dasara and the first batch of nine elephants from various elephant camps, led by Golden Howdah carrying elephant Abhimanyu, arrived in city on Sept. 1 and the second batch of five elephants arrived yesterday.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Mysuru Wildlife Division Saurab Kumar said that all 14 elephants have arrived at Mysore Palace. The four elephants, which are making their first appearance in Dasara this year, will be taken along with the first batch of elephants. As per advice from Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb Rehman, who in in-charge of Dasara elephants, special food is being provided to the second batch of elephants from Tuesday, he added.

Abhimanyu carries 750 kg weight with ease

Abhimanyu, who is undergoing weight carrying training since a week, carried a weight of 750 kg yesterday from Mysore Palace premises till the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

The DCF said that the training was going on well as per plan and added that all the elephants were fit and healthy.

DCF Saurab said that the temporary school opened for the children of Mahouts and Kavadis, who are accompanying the 14 elephants, will be inaugurated by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Santosh Hugar, Veterinarian Dr. Mirza Waseem and others were present.