KSOU’s 18th Annual Convocation in June

May 28, 2023

Last date to apply for degree certificate without fine is June 9

Mysore/Mysuru: The 18th Annual Convocation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, will be held in June 2023 for the following programmes.

Candidates, who were admitted to the M.Sc in Psychology programme in the academic year 2018-19 and passed the September/October 2022 examination, are eligible. Additionally, candidates who were admitted to the BA, B.Com, MBA and all M.Sc programmes (except Psychology) in the academic year 2019-20 (July cycle) and completed the September/October 2022 examination are eligible.

Candidates who were admitted to the B.Lib.I.Sc., M.Lib.I.Sc., B.Ed, MBA and all M.Sc, MA, M.Com programmes (except Psychology) in the academic year 2019-20 (January cycle) and completed the September/October 2022 exam are eligible.

Furthermore, candidates who were admitted to MA, M.Com, B.Lib.I.Sc., and M.Lib.I.Sc. programmes in the academic year 2020-21 (July cycle) and completed the September/October 2022 examination are eligible. Candidates who were admitted to the B.Lib.I.Sc. and M.Lib.I.Sc. in the academic year 2020-21 (January cycle) and completed the September/October 2022 examination are also eligible.

The date, time and venue will be notified soon on the official website and in print media.

The following candidates are eligible to receive their degree certificates “in person” at the Convocation ceremony: Eligible candidates for gold medals and cash prizes in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, PG candidates with a first-class degree and Ph.D awardees.

The following candidates are eligible to receive their degree certificates “in-absentia”: Candidates who have completed under-graduate and post-graduate degrees during September/October 2022 examination.

Candidates can obtain their degree certificates either “in-person” or “in-absentia” by applying through the online mode only. The online application form is available on the KSOU official website at www.ksoumysuru.ac.in

Complete information should be provided in the online application and the prescribed fee must be paid online. A passport-size colour photograph with an official and plain background must be uploaded, as applications without the correct photos will be rejected.

For candidates who have applied for the degree certificate “in-absentia” and are unable to participate in the Convocation ceremony, the degree certificates will be sent by speed post after the ceremony.

Candidates who have Not Completed the Lower Examination (NCL) or whose class has not been declared on the final year marks cards must submit all their original marks cards to the Registrar (Evaluation) for correction and to have the class declared on or before June 5. Failure to do so will result in the candidate being ineligible to receive the degree certificate.

The prescribed fee and deadline for obtaining the degree certificate are as follows:

In-Person: Rs. 1,200 for gold medallists/ cash prize awardees, PG candidates with a first-class degree and Ph.D. awardees.

In-Absentia: Rs. 1,500 for UG and PG degree holders and Ph.D awardees.

Note: In addition to the prescribed fee, a compulsory payment of Rs. 500 must be made towards Alumni Association Membership.

Last date: The last date for fee payment (in-person only) without a fine is June 9. A fine of Rs. 100 will be charged for fee payment until June 15, according to a press release from KSOU Registrar (Evaluation).