Over 5,000 candidates appear for Civil Services Prelims in city

May 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Civil Services Preliminary Exam-2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) passed off smoothly today at 13 exam centres spread across the city. A total of 5,611 candidates had registered for the exam at the city centres.

Paper-1 (General Studies) was held in the morning session (9.30 am to 11.30 am), while Paper-2 (CSAT- Civil Services Aptitude Test) was held in the afternoon session (2.30 pm to 4.30 pm).

The exam was held under tight Police security, with the City Police enforcing prohibitory orders in 200 mts radius around all the exam centres from 6 am to 6 pm, for ensuring smooth conduct of the exam. Also, photocopy shops in the vicinity of all the exam centres were ordered to shut down for the day.

Additional DC Kavita Rajaram, who was the Nodal Officer for the conduct of the exam in the city, visited some of the exam centres. DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra is the Monitoring Officer for the exam.