Roads must be readied for safe travelling

May 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said: ‘Roads should be conducive for safe travelling which helps in preventing the accidents.” Dr. Rajendra spoke while presiding over the meeting of Road Safety Committee at his office in the city on Friday.

“With more rain expected in the next one week, the roads should be fit for travelling during the downpour. The signal lights should be in condition and the road users should compulsorily follow the traffic rules,” said the DC.

Every life is valuable and hence all measures should be taken to prevent accidents. The speed breakers should be installed on demand and high-mast lamps should be installed at the places including People’s Park. The road humps should also be properly maintained, the DC told Officers.

The black-spots where the rate of accidents are high should be identified and precautionary measures should be taken to rectify them. The district saw 47 fatal accidents in the month of March and 50 people have died including 11 in the city limits, in 37 accidents reported in the month of April.  Hence the precautionary measures should be compulsorily followed. Police must create awareness to ensure that the two-wheelers wear helmet and the four-wheeler drivers strap seat belts, directed Dr. Rajendra. 

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, PWD Executive Engineer (EE) Raju and Officials of other Departments were present.

