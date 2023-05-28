Veer Savarkar Yuva Balaga celebrates inauguration of Parliament building

May 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Scores of pro-Hindu activists in city celebrated Veer Savarkar Jayanti that coincided with the inauguration of new Parliament building in New Delhi this morning.

The activists gathered under the auspices of Veer Savarkar Yuva Balaga at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) on JLB Road and distributed sweets to mark the occasions, keeping the portrait of Savarkar in the front and a hoarding of new Parliament building in the backdrop. Balaga President Rakesh Bhat, Conveners Vikram Iyengar and Sandesh Pawar, pro-Hindu leaders Sanjay, Jayasimha Sridhar, Paramesh Gowda and Madhusudan Yashaswi Somashekar, Mysuru Rakshana Vedike President M.K. Premkumar and several others were present.