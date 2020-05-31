KSOU’s K-SET online coaching concludes

May 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The valedictory of K-SET online coaching classes conducted by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Competitive Exams Training Centre, farewell and study material release programme was held online through KSOU-CONNECT app on May 28.

The programme was inaugurated by Dy.CM Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan via video conference from his office. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the KSOU, which is working by utilising the digital technology to the maximum, had become a model University to the State.

He lauded the University by saying: “The online coaching conducted by the KSOU helped in preparations of competitive exam aspirants, rural candidates in particular, during COVID-19 lockdown. The Open University was also providing coaching to UPSC, KPSC, UGC-NET, PSI and Banking exams, which has to be appreciated.”

Various subject experts, Vice-Chancellors (VCs), resource persons, IAS and KAS officers are part of the training programme conducted by the KSOU Competitive Exams Training Centre to provide best training, he added and wished the aspirants all success.

Hundreds of exam aspirants took part in this online programme and shared their opinions.

“From the admission process to the Convocation, all the activities of KSOU are being digitalised. For the students’ benefit, classes and competitive exams training are also conducted online. KSOU has itself developed KSOU Student App and KSOU-CONNECT App for the purpose which are being used by thousands of students. In this way, importance is given to digital education,” said Prof. Vidyashankar who released the study material on the occasion.

Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, who spoke, said: “KSOU and Mysore University was separated and KSOU has been working as an autonomous institution since 25 years. Marking this occasion, all the academic and administrative activities are being digitalised. Already, half of the works are successfully done.”

Programme Co-ordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda was present.