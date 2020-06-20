KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Special Train timings revised, frequency increased
June 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) has revised the timings of Train No. 06503/ 06504 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Express Special and has also increased the frequency of the train from the earlier six-days-a-week to daily.

Accordingly, Train No. 06504 will leave Mysuru at 6.45 am and reaches Bengaluru at 9.35 am; Train No. 06503 leaves KSR Bengaluru City at 6.15 pm and reaches Mysuru at 9.05 pm.

The time table is as under:

The revised time-table will be effective from 21.6.2020 from KSR Bengaluru City and from 22.6.2020 from Mysuru, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO.

