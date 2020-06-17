KSRTC announces 80% discount in June rentals for bus stand building tenants

June 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After waiving off rent in total for businesses operating from its bus stand complexes for a period of more than two months (Mar. 22 to May 31) due to COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown, the KSRTC, taking forward its gesture, has announced 80 percent discount in rentals to hotel and shop owners doing business in the commercial complexes of KSRTC bus stands at all places, for the month of June.

The KSRTC, which suspended bus services following the enforcement of lockdown in March, resumed operations on May 19 after the Government eased lockdown curbs and with the resumption of bus services, shops in bus stands too were allowed to re-open.

After waiving off rentals for the first two months of lockdown, the KSRTC, in another order on June 8, said that it was giving 80 percent discount in rentals to shop-keepers, hotels and other businesses operating from the commercial buildings and spaces attached to its bus stands for the period from June 1 to 30, 2020. Accordingly, the tenants (shops, hotels and other commercial establishment owners) are required to pay only 20 percent of the rent for the month of June.

KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller R. Ashok Kumar told ‘Star of Mysore’ that the 80 percent discount on rentals will be for the month of June. However, this discount, which will be extended for two more months in the wake of lockdown, may come down in the subsequent months of July and August as the rentals then will be decided on a Pro-rata basis depending on the number of buses that ply from the bus stands in these two months, he said and added that the KSRTC has announced the 80 percent discount as only a few trips are being operated now.

He further said that the Mysuru Rural Division is right now operating only 260 out of the 670 buses that it has control of.