Three from one family and a transgender test positive in Mysuru

June 17, 2020

Youth with quarantine seal loiters around; Kuvempunagar residents panic

Mysore/Mysuru: Four persons, including a transgender, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru yesterday. The transgender has a travel history of Maharashtra. The other three includes two male and a female, and have a contact history of Patient (P) 5920, a returnee from Uttar Pradesh.

The total positive cases in Mysuru have risen to 120 and 10 patients have been discharged yesterday and 106 patients have been discharged so far. With this, there are 14 active cases in Mysuru.

On a single day (yesterday) three persons of a single family tested positive. P-5920, a returnee from Uttar Pradesh, had come into primary contact with 44-year-old woman (P-7282) who is a resident of Neelakantanagar in Nanjangud, her 14-year-old son (P-7283) and her 17-year-old elder son (P-7284) have tested positive.

Along with them, a 54-year-old transgender who returned from Maharashtra tested positive. All the positive patients were in quarantine and there is no danger of the virus spreading to other persons. They have been shifted to the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road and are being treated there.

A heartening factor is that 10 positive persons who were being treated in the Hospital since 15 days have recovered and are out of the hospital. Though they have been cured, they have been asked to remain in home quarantine for a few days.

In the first stage where the Nanjangud Jubilant Generics Cluster Case and the Delhi religious congregation cases emerged where 90 persons tested positive, all were cured of the disease in 52 days and Mysuru emerged as a Corona-free district.

In the second stage, due to unrestricted travel from other States, 30 cases were reported in Mysuru. Of them, one person was from Ireland (now shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for critical care), one person from Rajasthan, one from K.R. Pet, two from Tamil Nadu and three from Uttar Pradesh. The remaining 22 positive cases are from Maharashtra.

As per the data released by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar yesterday, the total number of persons observed till date stood at 8,546, persons who have completed 14 days isolation stands at 6,884, number of persons isolated in home for 14 days are 1,508 and number of persons isolated in facility quarantine for 7 days is 140. On the testing front, in all, 14,250 have been tested in Mysuru so far and 14,130 have tested negative.

Quarantined youth caught in the open

Residents of areas surrounding Pooja Bakery in Kuvempunagar Second Stage M-Block were panic-stricken yesterday as a youth with a quarantine seal on the back of his palm was found roaming around the streets.

He was spotted last afternoon carrying a kit bag. He had tea in a nearby shop and was loitering around. Seeing the seal on his hand, alert residents questioned him and told him that he was not supposed to roam around. When asked his whereabouts, the youth replied that he had come from Maharashtra.

This panicked the residents and they immediately alerted the Kuvempunagar Police and the Health Department officers. The officials rushed an ambulance to the place and shifted him to the COVID Hospital. Later, a team from Mysuru City Corporation arrived at the spot and sprayed disinfectants around the tea shop and the areas where the youth had roamed around.

Though disinfectants were sprayed, residents of the area refused to come out even in the evening.