Yoga amidst COVID: At home, with family

June 17, 2020

Mysureans to set a new record through ‘Virtual Terrace Yoga’ on June 21

Mysore/Mysuru: International Yoga Day (IYD) 2020 is just round the corner. On June 21, this day is celebrated across the world to highlight the benefits of including yoga in daily routine. The theme for World Yoga Day-2020 is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family.’

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, International Yoga Day this year will be observed at home. “Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the Ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family,” the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

The event will be a trainer-led session that will be telecast on Doordarshan on June 21 from 6.30 am onwards for people to follow and practice in solidarity, while staying home. The 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) is one of the most popular yoga programmes across the world.

It was developed by a team of leading Yoga Gurus and experts and includes safe practices to improve physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health of the population, which can be practised at home on a daily basis. It is designed to be easily adoptable by the majority of the people irrespective of their age and gender and can be learnt through simple training sessions and online classes.

The AYUSH Ministry is encouraging the use of CYP and it is already available on the Ministry’s social media handles and television. Prasar Bharti has already initiated the telecast of CYP on Doordarshan from June 11 (8 am to 8.30 am).

Yoga in Mysuru

International Yoga Dinotsava Samiti Mysuru-2020, in association with the District Administration, Tourism Department, AYUSH Department and Yoga Institutions has urged people and Yoga enthusiasts to join ‘Virtual Terrace Yoga’ from their homes on June 21.

Addressing press persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning, MLA S.A. Ramdas said that the 6th International Day of Yoga will be commemorated virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in place and requirements of social distancing. The day will be observed at a time when the global outbreak of COVID-19 has upended lives and disrupted lifestyles of people across the world.

“In view of Corona pandemic, no public event can be held this year but we have plans to create a record of different kind by doing Virtual Terrace Yoga,” said Ramdas. He urged people across Mysuru district to perform Yoga on their house terrace on June 21 from 7 am to 8 am and join the celebrations. Children and those aged above 60 years may do Yoga inside their houses and they need not come to terrace, he added.

D. Srihari of GSS Yogic Foundation, said: “We have an intention of making at least three lakh people in the district to perform Yoga. In that way, we have plans to create a different record. We have sought permission from officials to record the Terrace Yoga being done across the district using a helicopter.”

At the press meet, the protocol video of previous year Yoga demonstration in front of Mysore Palace was uploaded on YouTube. It may be mentioned here that Mysuru entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the Largest Yoga Demonstration or Lesson at a Single Venue during the 2017 International Yoga Day. As many as 55,506 people performed Yoga to achieve the record.

YOGA DAY HIGHLIGHTS

• International Day of Yoga is being celebrated amidst COVID-19 pandemic this year

• Yoga has gained popularity not just in India but also worldwide

• “Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family” campaign launched to observe the day at home

Protocol for IDY 2020

• June 21 – 7 am to 7.45 am; be ready by 6.55 am.

• Children, elderly and pregnant women can do Yoga inside homes

• Others can do Yoga on balcony or terrace

• Dress code – White T-shirt and black cotton pant

• For certificate, one has to take photo of Yoga demonstration on that day and post it to https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga/