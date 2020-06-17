Netaji Nagar Police Layout residents complain of foul smell from clogged UGD, overflowing manholes

June 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Clogged Underground Drainage (UGD) system and overflowing sewage from manholes at Netaji Nagar Police Layout in Alanahalli Gram Panchayat limits is causing a lot of problems to the residents as foul smell is emanating from the overflowing sewage water that has become stagnant since many days.

Apart from bearing the stench, the residents are also now dealing with mosquitoes, which has increased as the stagnant sewage water has become a perfect place for the mosquitoes to breed and a few children have taken ill due to mosquito bites.

Residents alleged that unscientific UGD works and mistakes made while undertaking the works has allowed sewage water of two layouts flow into Netaji Nagar Layout.

The Layout was formed 20 years ago and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has been constructed near the Lake and is being maintained properly. Drinking water is supplied to the area from two borewells. But now the residents are facing problems with clogged UGD.

A few days ago, the UGD pipelines from Giridarshini Layout and Hegde Layout were being connected to Netaji Nagar UGD line but was stopped after the residents of Netaji Nagar opposed it stating that it would put pressure to the STP and the sewage water could overflow into the Lake and pollute the lake water.

The residents alleged that even before the works could be completed, UGD connections to the houses of the two layouts were already given and now as the works are stopped the residents of Netaji Nagar are at the receiving end as manholes on the road are overflowing due to pressure.

Though the residents met the officials concerned and lodged complaints, no action was taken and even after MLA G.T. Devegowda instructing the officials to rectify the problem, none of the officials bothered to inspect the same nor take steps to solve the issue.

With sewage water flowing on the road and remaining stagnant at a few places, the residents are now fearing the outbreak of epidemic that too during COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing their displeasure, the residents said that at a time when people are fearing of contracting fever, it is not right on the part of officials to show negligent attitude.