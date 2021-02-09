KSRTC bus services to remain normal tomorrow
February 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With Worker Unions of KSRTC declaring that they will hold a stir in front of the KSRTC headquarters at Bengaluru tomorrow (Feb. 10)  in protest against the Government’s failure to keep its promise of addressing their issues, KSRTC authorities in Mysuru said that there will be no disruption in bus services tomorrow in city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, top KSRTC officials said that though a stir has been organised by workers in Bengaluru tomorrow, bus services in city will remain largely unaffected as only the staff on week-off day and those already  on leave will be taking part in the stir. Maintaining that city  and mofussil buses will operate as usual, they said that the people should not listen to false rumours as there will be no disruption in bus services.

The KSRTC employees, who launched a flash stir on Dec. 11 last and continued the stir for three more days seeking fulfilment of their various demands which chiefly included treating  them as Government employees, had then suspended the stir following Government assurance that their demands would be seriously considered.

