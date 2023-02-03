KSRTC must start City Bus Services on ORR

February 3, 2023

Sir,

On behalf of a large number of commuters, I request KSRTC Mysuru city authorities to introduce city bus services on Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The service should especially start from Bandipalya APMC junction on Nanjangud Road to Manipal Hospital junction on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway as it helps a lot of people.

With this commuters like daily wage labourers, factory workers, IT employees and general public can avail easy transportation facility to reach various destinations (residential areas, industries etc.).

The services promise better revenue to KSRTC too. Hence, the officers must take up this issue seriously and do the needful.

– Venkata Bhattachar, Mysuru, 24.12.2022

