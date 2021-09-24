KSRTC to run 1,000 extra buses for Dasara and Deepavali
News

KSRTC to run 1,000 extra buses for Dasara and Deepavali

September 24, 2021

Passengers can book tickets in advance through online by logging on to KSRTC website

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 1,000 additional buses to cater to Dasara and Deepavali festival rush. The Corporation will run special buses from Oct. 13 to 21 and from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7.

The extra buses will operate from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Mysuru, Madikeri, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar and other places across the State. Additional buses will also ply to Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Chennai, Coimbatore and Pune.

Passengers can book tickets in advance through online by logging on to KSRTC website www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in and through advance reservation counters in Karnataka and other States.

