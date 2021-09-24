Golden Throne to be assembled at Palace on Oct. 1

September 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With 13 days left for the formal inauguration of Naada Habba Dasara atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 7, preparations are on at the Mysore Palace to celebrate Navarathri rituals in a traditional manner.

The Golden Throne will be assembled on Oct. 1 at an auspicious timing in the Durbar Hall of the Mysore Palace.

The Private Durbar (Khaas Durbar) by the royal family of Mysore during Dasara celebrations is one of the main attractions and the same will be held from Oct. 7.

According to the Palace almanac (Panchanga), on the auspicious Abhijin Lagna, the dismantled parts of the gem-studded throne will be brought out from the strong room situated in the basement of the Palace and then start the process of assembling it in the Durbar Hall on Oct.1.

Badrasana (Made with silver) and Simhasana (Made with gold) will be assembled. After one month, on Nov. 1, The Golden Throne will be dismantled and kept in the strong room.

Tourist entry restricted?

As the pandemic continues, tourist entry inside the Palace to view the Golden Throne is likely to be restricted. A final decision in this regard will be taken soon. If the entry for tourists is allowed, Rs. 50 will be charged per person to view the throne.

On Oct. 7, the first day of Navarathri, traditional rituals will take place and the ‘Simha Shikara’ will be attached to the Golden Throne.

In view of this ceremony, a special Chamundeshwari puja and Ganapathi homa will be performed in the Palace premises. This will be followed by Poornahuthi and all these will take place before Private Durbar begins.

Like every year, all the CCTV cameras installed inside the Palace will be covered with cloth to keep the entire activity as a closely guarded secret.

After assembling of the throne, the curtains will be put at the Durbar Hall to keep it away from the sight of people.