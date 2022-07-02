Kudos to Flybus Service
I recently flew from Lucknow to Bengaluru by Indigo Airlines. The flight arrived 40 minutes late. Instead of 18.35, it arrived at 19.15.

I had booked my Flybus ticket to Mysuru online before departure from Lucknow as boarding was in time for 19.15 departure bus. As the flight was delayed, I was sure of missing the 19.15 Flybus to Mysuru.

As the flight landed, I was called by the bus conductor about my travel. I explained to him that the flight just landed and it may take 20 minutes for me to reach the bus.

He said he cannot wait but no need to worry as there was another bus at 20.15 and I could be accommodated with the same ticket. He also asked me to contact the Flybus counter.

After disembarking from flight, I straightaway went to Flybus counter and explained my situation. To my surprise, I was asked to tell my previous missed bus PNR number and was asked to board  20.15 departure Flybus to Mysuru, without cancellation or with any extra money.

I highly appreciate KSRTC for this wonderful gesture towards its Flybus passengers.

Dr. T.N. Manjunath, Chamundipuram, 30.6.2022

  1. M Suhail says:
    July 2, 2022 at 8:56 pm

    I am a regular user of the Bus Service and the staff is quite courteous and co operative. Kudos to Fly Bus and their team. Only the cleaning staff at the Depots have to do their job diligently. Sometimes on the return trips the buses are not clean.

