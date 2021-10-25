KumkumBindiChallenge: Cycle Pure Agarbathi invites women to bring KumkumBindi back in vogue

October 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, from the agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate NR Group, has announced a social media challenge called #KumkumBindiChallenge, in which the brand invites women to participate via its Instagram handle, https://www.instagram.com/p/CUrmAOkoyo9/?utm_me dium=copy_link.

On the occasion of Navarathri, the brand announced this fun initiative with its newly launched Om Shanthi Gold Class Pure Kumkum, India’s first certified ‘safe on skin’ Kumkum. It is made with pure turmeric and only BIS-approved colours, so it is gentle on the skin and perfect for rituals.

The campaign invites women from all over the world to participate in order to revive the tradition of wearing a kumkumbindi.

The #KumkumBindiChallenge beckons women to make the KumkumBindi trendy while encouraging them to reap its benefits. Participants must share photos of them wearing the traditional KumkumBindi with the given hashtags and tag five women on Facebook and Instagram to join the challenge. They can click solo, group and selfie photos. Having received a great response, the challenge has been extended until Deepavali on Nov. 4. The brand has roped in renowned Bharatanatyam dancer, actor and choreographer Rukmini Vijayakumar for this campaign.

Commenting on this special product, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “Our culture and traditions have long recognised the significance of Kumkum for women and in our puja rituals. Om Shanthi Gold Class Pure Kumkum is our country’s first ‘safe on skin’ traditional Kumkum that has been prepared to the highest purity and safety standards. It is ideal for an auspicious start to any puja and for daily use by women.” Licensed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, OS Gold Class Pure Kumkum is available in the market as well as on cycle.in.