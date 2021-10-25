Andina Mysuru, Kannada version of Dr. M.L. Krishnaswami’s work released

October 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Andina Mysuru,’ the Kannada version of author M.L. Krishnaswami’s English work ‘The Mysore That Was,’ was released at a programme organised at Natana School of Theatre Arts (Natana Rangashale) premises in Ramakrishnanagar here recently.

Well-known columnist M. Shashidhara Dongre of Suruchi Rangamane released the book that is translated into Kannada by Somashekara Mandagere.

Speaking on the occasion, Dongre lauded the efforts of translator Somashekara Mandagere in recollecting old memories of the city of Palaces — Mysuru — and presenting it in the form of a book in an excellent manner.

City’s legal luminary Dr. CKN Raja spoke on the content of the book and appreciated the translation work of Somashekara.

Pointing out that the book has collated the memories of Dasara since the times of the Mysore Maharajas, he said that the book, in its own inimitable style, has also thrown light on all tourist spots in and around Mysore, the contributions of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas for the all-round growth of the State and such other glories of the City of Palaces.

The original English book author M.L. Krishnaswami, in his address, said that the book has many essays including the ones on Devaraja Market, the Kannada Dailies of the eighties, Educational Institutions and Hospitals, Women in Politics, Unsung Heroes of Mysore, Weddings, the Old Halladakeri and other surrounding areas, Old Age Homes etc.

Thanking Somashekara Mandagere for his magnificent translation, he observed that a good translation matches originality. He further said that his English book contains 34 essays that were published in Star of Mysore years ago under the title ‘The Mysore That Was.’

Actor Mandya Ramesh, in his address, said that his Natana Rangashale would always extend co-operation for such book release programmes. He also appreciated M.L. Krishnaswami for getting his English work translated into Kannada, as it would help in reaching out to a larger number of people.

Translator Somashekara Mandagere, who also spoke, said that he had translated M.L. Krishnaswami’s English work ‘The Mysore That Was’ out of affection towards the English author.

Maintaining that he has given his best for making the book reach out to all readers, he expressed the hope that the book makes an interesting reading for everyone. He also acknowledged the compliments showered on him by the speakers and those who had helped him in the endeavour of bringing out the book.

Somashekara Mandagere was felicitated on the occasion.

Likhita S. Gowda rendered invocation while N. Dhananjaya compered the programme. Book Publisher Vijaya Prasad, Programme Convenor C.G. Ravishankar, several theatre artistes and others were present during the book release.