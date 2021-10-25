Life-saving equipment donated to paediatric ICU at Sargur

October 25, 2021

Rotary Global Grant to save young lives

Mysore/Mysuru: The impact of COVID-19 has been very severe in India. After the first two waves, health infrastructure and preparedness have improved particularly in urban areas, but not so much outside the big cities. The threat of a 3rd wave is still around and children could be particularly vulnerable as they are not vaccinated. Hence, it is very important to augment both public and private facilities in terms of proper critical care equipment.

In this context, Rotary Mysore embarked on a project of providing ventilators and other life-saving equipment to Vivekananda Memorial Hospital at Sargur, a predominantly rural area. This hospital is setting up an additional full-fledged 6-bed ICU facility with two more Paediatric beds for Covid treatment.

Rotary Mysore, with the support of Rotary District 3181, Rotary District 6380, Rotary Club of Troy USA, Rotary Club of York USA and Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall USA, secured a global grant of 36,533 dollars from The Rotary Foundation and is gifting two ventilators for the treatment of COVID affected children, two baby warmers and a phototherapy equipment for the infected babies who require to be kept warm most of the time during treatment as well as two patient para-monitors.

The project was undertaken through The Mysore Rotary Club Charitable Trust and is granted under Rotary’s focus area of disease prevention and treatment. The project was inaugurated with the handing-over of these life-saving equipment worth Rs. 26.89 lakh on Oct. 9 by Rotary Past District Governor R. Guru to Vivekananda Memorial Hospital CEO Dr. Kumar in the presence of Rotarians including Rotary Mysore President Rtn. S. Ramachandra Raje Urs, Secretary Rtn. Subramanya Rao, TMRCC Trust Chairman PDG Rtn. S. Gururaj and the Project Chairman PP Rtn. S.K. Sanjay who explained the salient features of the project.