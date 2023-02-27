‘Kuvempu may not have reached great heights but for his association with R.K. Ashram’

February 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that poet Laureate Kuvempu could not have reached great heights in literature but for his association with Mysuru’s Sri Ramakrishna Ashram (RK Ashram), retired Kannada Professor and noted Orator Prof. M. Krishnegowda said the poet himself had often told this.

He was delivering a talk on Kuvempu Darshita Sri Ramakrishnaru Mattu Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram on KRS Road here on Thursday (Feb. 23), as part of the 188th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

Pointing out that Kuvempu had said that he cannot guess where he would have been had not for the support of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, which he described as Jaganmaate, Prof. Krishnegowda said that Kuvempu was greatly influenced by the ideologies of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda.

Calling Ramakrishna Paramahamsa as Sarvadharma Samanvayacharya, he said that the great spiritual leader always propagated co-ordination between all communities and religions. Kuvempu was one among the innumerable personalities who were influenced by the philosopher, he added.

“Mysuru’s Ramakrishna Ashram has been working silently for the cause of arts, literature, culture and the like for decades. It is important to note here that there will be little noise while constructing a building, but a great noise when it is demolished. The same is the case with Ramakrishna Ashram which is working silently for imparting spiritual and moral education to people and working for global welfare and unity, without making much noise,” he noted.

Prof. Krishnegowda likened the current education to a sort of brainwash. Stating that the modern world is madly running behind Science and Technology, he said that at present we are seeing our religion with a scientific mindset just as we are seeking a scientific price for sugarcane.

Singer Nagachandrika Bhat presented a vocal concert on the occasion. She was accompanied by Raghunath on tabla, Gurudutt on rhythm pad and Sharath on keyboard.