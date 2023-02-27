Sri Ramakrishna Jayanti, Jatra Mahotsav celebrations conclude

February 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With a grand and colourful procession of the portraits of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sri Sharadadevi and Swami Vivekananda, curtains were drawn to the celebrations of the 188th birthday of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and the 6 days Jatra Mahotsav held in the city, yesterday.

On the concluding day of the six-day Jatra Mahotsav, jointly organised by Sri Ramakrishna Jatra Mahotsav Committee, Sri Ramakrishna Seva Sangha Mattu Viveka Balaga, Sri Ramakrishna Seva Balaga,Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama and Sri Ramakrishna Samskrutika Mattu Kreeda Samiti at Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle in the city, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji flagged off the procession and conveyed his best wishes.

Two Chariots, one carrying the portrait of Sri Sharadadevi from Sharadevinagar and another carrying the portrait of Vivekananda from Vivekanandanagar passed through in a procession and reached Gadadhar Circle and joined the chariot of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa there and culminated at Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle.

Speaking at a function organised at the Circle, MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that former MLC D. Madegowda and friends had organised Sri Ramakrishna Jayanti very well and were successful in creating awareness about the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda among the public.

“The humane values propagated by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa should become the ideals of the present generation. The people of the city still gratefully remember the contributions of Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who built this beautiful city which has further grown in all directions. When D. Madegowda was the Chairman of City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), he formed beautiful layouts like Vivekanandanagar, Sharadadevinagar and Niveditanagar. But his successors failed to give proper attention in the development of city, which resulted in the lack of basic amenities at various layout formed on the outskirts of city,” lamented GTD.

Prior to this, former MLC D. Madegowda submitted a memorandum to MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar asking him to reserve an area of 10 acres around the statue of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and to develop the area as a spiritual and tourism centre. The proposed resolution was endorsed by GTD, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah and MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar.

Junior pontiff of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji who also spoke at the function said the many spiritual centres that have been set up in Mysuru have made the city as a spiritual centre.

“May the proposed memorial which is being set up in the name of Swami Vivekananda in Mysuru city become functional soon and the city’s reputation as a spiritual centre reach greater heights,” the Swamiji said.

Stating that Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was an Upasaka (ardent worshipper) of Goddess Kali, Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji said that when people asked Paramahamsa whether he has seen God and can he show him to others, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa used say that he has seen God and can show it to others, he used to say yes, because he worshipped Kali with a pure heart and had her divine blessings.

“Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was a great Guru who had given Sanyasa Deeksha to many students including Swami Vivekananda and ensured that our tradition and ideals are spread across the world. The present generation should follow the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa,” the Junior pontiff added.

City’s Sri Ramakrishna Ashram’s Swami Muktidanandaji, Mysuru Adichunchanagiri Shaka Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Tumakuru Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram President Sri Swami Vivekananda Saraswathi, Amritanandamayi Mutt’s Atma Niratamruta Chaitanya, Arabic lecturer Moulana Mufti Syed Tajuddin, Corporator Nirmala Harish, Sri Ramakrishna Jatra Mahotsav Committee President and SUYOG Hospital Founder and Cardiologist Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Ramakrishna Seva Sangha President M. Papegowda, Secretary Dorairaj, Convener Basavanna, Basavalingappa, Basavaraj and Gopinath were present at the function.