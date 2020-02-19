Salutations to Holy Trio

February 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand Rathotsava, carrying the portraits of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda, was taken out as part of the Holy Trio Jayanti celebrations in city last evening.

The Rathotsava was jointly organised by Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Sri Ramakrishna Seva Sangha and Sri Ramakrishna Balaga. The Rathotsava which commenced from Vivekananda Circle passed through Nivedita park in Sharadadevinagar, before culminating at Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle in Ramakrishnanagar, where the statue of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was garlanded by dignitaries.

Speaking after inaugurating the stage programme at Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram’s junior pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji said that such a huge statue of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa cannot be found elsewhere in the country. Stating that Ramakrishna Paramahamsa appears in the form of the almighty, he likened the Paramahamsa to Mahavishnu, Sarada Devi to Brahma and Swami Vivekananda to Lord Shiva. Pointing out that Feb.18, the birthday of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa is a sign of victory, he said that the three great spiritual leaders are an inspiration to the entire world.

Orator Chakravarty Sulibele addressing the large gathering at Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle in Ramakrishnanagar last evening.

Ponnampet Sri Ramakrishna Sharadashram President Swami Bodhaswaroopanandaji, in his address, said, that we will always remember Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda in one way or the other. Pointing out that the preachings of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda will enlighten people across the world, Bodhaswaroopanandaji added that he is glad that Mysuru city has localities named after the holy trio — Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda.

Writer and renowned Orator Chakravarty Sulibele, in his address, said that it was happy to note that the Jayanti is being celebrated in such a large-scale in Mysuru.

Maintaining that the messages of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda will enlighten the society, Sulibele called upon the people to shun arrogance and lead life in the path shown by the spiritual trio.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s historical speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893, in which he introduced Hinduism, Sulibele said that Swami Vivekananda showed to the world the greatness of Hindu Dharma and thus became a household name.

Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, former MLC D. Madegowda, Corporators Sunanda Palanetra and Nirmala and others were present.

