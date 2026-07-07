Kuvempunagar murder case: All six accused remanded to Judicial Custody 

July 7, 2026

Mysuru: All six accused arrested in connection with the murder of Nithyananda, a private company employee, who was found murdered at his house in HUDCO Layout at Kuvempunagar in city on June 29, have been remanded to Judicial Custody.

Those arrested were S. Susheela, 40, wife of the deceased and a private school teacher; V. Harish, 32 (husband of Susheela’s sister) of K.R. Nagar; Ranganath, 42, of Thirumanahalli in Mulbagal, Kolar; M. Chandan, 23, of Doddakari village in KGF; N. Gajendra, 23 and K.S. Naveen, 27.

Initially, Susheela had projected the death of Nithyananda was due to heart attack, but she, along with five others, had committed the murdered, which they revealed during interrogation.

The Police, who had arrested Susheela, produced her before a Court and took her again to Police custody for further questioning. During interrogation, Susheela had spilled the beans and informed about the involvement of five others in the murder. The Police then arrested Harish, Ranganath, Chandan, Gajendra and Naveen.

As the Police concluded the interrogation, all the six accused were produced before the II Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Court where Judge M. Saroja remanded the six accused to Judicial Custody.

Will take them to Police custody again

DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada said that during Police custody, all six accused, including Susheela, were interrogated and there was no evidence about the involvement of others apart from the six accused persons.

All the accused have been remanded to Judicial Custody and they will be again taken into Police custody to complete Mahazar and other procedures, the DCP added.