‘Lab-on-wheels’ handed over to District Administration

October 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Lab-on- wheels’, a mobile testing Laboratory developed by Saicorp Health Technologies, was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri at a simple function held here yesterday.

Saicorp Health Technologies entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, to handover the first of such mobile laboratory.

The pilot deployment was carried out by forming a Committee with representation from Rotary District 3190 and Rotary District 3181 under the supervision of the District Health Officer. 

Saicorp Industries, with several years of experience in catering to mobility needs of Industrial, Defence and Medical sectors have developed this mobile lab in collaboration with Automotive Axles Ltd. This mobile laboratory, built on a rugged trailer on wheels, is designed to provide early diagnostics to remote areas and places with inadequate diagnostic facilities. 

Shashank Bantwal, Dr. Krathish Bopanna, Kodandaram Ramaiah, Veeresh Venkanna Tumukuru and B.S. Lingadevaru founded Saicorp Health Technologies when they noticed the hardship that people faced with getting diagnostic facilities during the current pandemic. They collaborated with Automotive Axles Ltd., Mysuru, Bharat Forge, Meritor Inc and utilised the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to manufacture this mobile laboratory. 

A CSR initiative: Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri inspecting the Mobile Lab parked near the DC’s Office in city yesterday.

A team of talented Medical, Engineering and Industrial professionals have used their ingenuity to develop this. Saicorp Health Technologies intend to develop many such mobile labs and deploy them in remote areas with no diagnostic capabilities. These rugged mobile labs will be stationed at District Head Quarters and can be deployed in various remote areas by towing the lab with a jeep or a tractor.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said this hi-tech mobile laboratory will be used in city initially and then deployed in rural areas. This facility will also be used to conduct COVID-19 test. After ramping up testing, the number of Corona positive cases and casualty rate are coming down in city and district. She thanked everyone for presenting the hi-tech ‘Lab-on-Wheels’ under the CSR initiative.

It may be mentioned here  that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had inaugurated India’s first Mobile Laboratory – Diagnostic Centre on Sept. 21, built to detect communicable diseases spreading through viruses like COVID-19 and other micro-organisms.

