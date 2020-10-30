Relocation of Classical Kannada Centre to mark Rajyotsava celebrations

October 30, 2020

Central Sahitya Akademi President Prof. Kambara to attend

CIIL event at Manasagangothri on November 1

Mysore/Mysuru: Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Government of India, Manasagangothri, has organised Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at (National Centre for History of Science) NCHS Guest House premises, University of Mysore, on Nov. 1 at 2 pm.

Also, the occasion will mark the relocation of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) to NCHS building, Manasagangothri, provided by the University of Mysore (UoM).

Padma Shri and Jnanpith Awardee Prof. Chandrashekhara Kambara, who is also the President of Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, will be the chief guest. University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar will be the guest of honour. CIIL Director Prof. C.G. Venkatesha Murthy will preside. Deputy Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, Suman Dixit will be present.

Project Director, CESCK Prof. B. Shivarama Shetty will deliver the welcome address. After the flag hoisting and virtual visit, a documentary on Classical Kannada Studies will be screened. There will be a book launch followed by views of linguists of CIIL.

Professor-cum-Deputy Director & Head, Classical Languages, CIIL Prof. P.R. Dharmesh Fernandez will propose a vote of thanks.

Link for viewers: https://www.facebook.com/ciilmysore/

Announcing this at a press meet at CIIL’s SRLC auditorium on Hunsur Road here this morning, CIIL Director Prof. C.G. Venkatesha Murthy, said that CESCK is celebrating Rajyotsava since five years with great gaiety and excitement. But this year, the celebrations will be held in a different atmosphere through virtual mode due to COVID-19 crisis, by following norms such as thermal screening, wearing of face mask, use of hand sanitisers and maintenance of physical distancing. Pointing out that CESCK will be moved to NCHS building at Manasagangothri campus of University of Mysore, he said that the shifting will facilitate the CESCK to conduct more activities.

Continuing, Prof. Venkatesha Murthy said that the event, which will take place at 2 pm on Nov.1, will be virtually attended by prominent Kannada scholars, who are members of the Planning and Monitoring Board of CESCK. Marking the occasion, ‘Lokopakaaram: Ondu Paramarshe’ (Lokopakaaram: A peer-reviewed study), a short-term research project undertaken at CESCK, will be released in a book form. In addition, a 20-minute short documentary on the functions and activities of CESCK will be screened, he said and added that the event will be live streamed on two screens set up in CIIL premises.

Prof. B. Shivarama Shetty, who also addressed the press meet, said that CESCK has so far published seven books and more will come in the coming days.

Maintaining that research activities are going on in full scale, he said that 10 projects which are underway, are expected to be completed in a year. Noting that Kittel Dictionary (Kannada-English) has been uploaded on the CESCK website for the benefit of readers, Prof. Shetty said that it is proposed to have five office staff and 10 researchers at the new location at NCHS, Manasagangothri.

The first floor of NCHS has seven spacious class rooms, a library hall, a meeting hall and a chamber for the Project Director, among other facilities.

CIIL Deputy Directors Prof. Perumal Swamy, Prof. Umarani and Prof. P.R. Dharmesh Fernandez were present at the press meet.

Prof. C.G. Venkatesha Murthy, the first Kannadiga Director of CIIL, is a former senior faculty of Regional Education Centre at Mysuru, where he taught Psychology and Education for over 30 years. He took charge as the new Director a month ago.