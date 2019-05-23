Ladoo-cake, special Kamal Barfi add colour to BJP’s partying mood

A gigantic 6×4 feet cake with special ingredients to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the future leader of not only India but the whole world.

New Delhi: Ladoo-cake and special ‘Pista Badam Kamal Barfi’ has been ordered to reach the BJP Party Office today as part of celebrations with the ruling party expecting a big victory in the results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

If the BJP is able to get near the majority mark on its own and again form a party-led Government, it will be a first in the party’s history. And its workers in the Delhi unit have already started preparations after exit polls predicted its victory. Special Ladoo-cakes and ‘Pista Badam Kamal (party’s symbol) Barfi’ has already been ordered and more would be in the offing if results are as per the Party’s expectations.

A party functionary has ordered 10 special Ladoo-cakes from a shop in the Bengali market. The largest of these — a 7-kg Ladoo-cake — will be taken to the Party Headquarters once the results become clear.

“We have ordered a special 7-kg Ladoo-cake for celebrating the party’s victory. The cake will be cut in the evening when the results will become clear,” said a party functionary who did not want to be named. He said nine Ladoo-cakes weighing 5 kg each have also been ordered. This Ladoo-cake costs Rs.1,000 per kg.

Besides this, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor in his personal capacity ordered 50 kg of special Pista Badam Kamal Barfi. Every kilogram of special Kamal Barfi costs Rs.2,000. As part of preparations, the Central BJP Headquarters has gateways in party colours. Flowers have also been arranged.

In Mumbai, the local Party Unit is making full preparations to celebrate with gigantic cakes and lakhs of ladoos, a party official said. Senior Party Legislator from Colaba Raj Purohit said that at least 100 kg of ladoos are being prepared for distribution to workers and members of public from each of the Assembly segments in the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

“Besides, we have ordered a massive 125-kg special cake to mark the BJP victory which will be cut by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tomorrow afternoon at the Party Headquarters,” Purohit said.

A BJP Legislator from the city’s Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency personally supervised the mouth-watering ladoos that are being prepared by experts at a sweetmeat outlet in his area.

“We are making a total of one-tonne (1,000 kgs) of ladoos or around 1,00,000 pieces to be distributed among our Constituency’s activists and well-wishers after the victory of our candidates tomorrow,” Party’s National President Amit Shah said.

Besides, the Party will make a gigantic 6×4 feet (24 sq. feet) huge cake with special ingredients and projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the future leader of not only India but the whole world. The cake will be cut by BJP City Chief Ashish Shelar and actress Poonam Dhillon.

Similar sweets and goodies have been ordered and are being prepared at various outlets in Delhi for other BJP candidates like Gopal Shetty (Mumbai North) and Poonam Mahajan (Mumbai North-Central), by activists or party leaders. Similar plans are being implemented in other cities like Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Nashik.