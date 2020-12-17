Lady CID officer commits suicide at friend’s house
News

Lady CID officer commits suicide at friend’s house

December 17, 2020

Bengaluru: A lady CID officer in Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide last night. She is identified as P.V. Lakshmi. The Dy.SP-rank official was posted in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru. 

According to details available, the 33-year-old had gone to her friend’s house last night for dinner. She ended her life there. She was found hanging from the ceiling in a room at 10.30 pm.

Lakshmi had joined CID after cracking the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams in 2014. She joined the CID in 2017. Police said that it is not known what caused the Cop to take this extreme step, adding that an investigation is underway. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching