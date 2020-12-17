Lady CID officer commits suicide at friend’s house

December 17, 2020

Bengaluru: A lady CID officer in Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide last night. She is identified as P.V. Lakshmi. The Dy.SP-rank official was posted in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru.

According to details available, the 33-year-old had gone to her friend’s house last night for dinner. She ended her life there. She was found hanging from the ceiling in a room at 10.30 pm.

Lakshmi had joined CID after cracking the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams in 2014. She joined the CID in 2017. Police said that it is not known what caused the Cop to take this extreme step, adding that an investigation is underway. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.