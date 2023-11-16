Lalitha Mahal Palace will be renovated: Tourism Minister H.K. Patil

November 16, 2023

Bengaluru: The Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in Mysuru is set for significant development and comprehensive restoration, said Tourism Minister H.K. Patil.

During a press conference in Bengaluru, he announced a special plan formulated for the growth of historic buildings, including Lalitha Mahal, stating that the Government is committed to renovating and upgrading numerous heritage structures.

Emphasising the preservation of traditional buildings, the Minister highlighted the urgency for quick revitalisation efforts, particularly in the light of the weakened condition of the Lalitha Mahal Palace building.

Patil added that officials have received instructions to promptly issue tenders for the renovation work in accordance with norms. He also mentioned that various organisations have expressed interest in adopting and restoring ‘neglected’ monuments in the State.

Under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, seven private parties have been issued certificates for the adoption and restoration of monuments in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

The Minister underscored the priority given to cleanliness, protection and the promotion of tourism at historical monuments. He discussed the ‘Namma Smaraka Dattu Yojane’ (adopt a monument scheme), which aims to collaborate with the public, NGOs and entrepreneurs to develop historical sites across the State.

Patil highlighted the unique Karez (underground water system) in Bidar, resembling those in Iran and constructed centuries ago. A detailed design for developing the Karez has been outlined. The Minister also mentioned visits to the forts in Basavakalyan in Bidar district, the famous Malkhed fort (former capital of the Rashtrakutas) in Kalaburagi district and Diddibaagilu in Yadgir’s Shahapur.

During the three-day visit, seven monuments from Bidar, Yadgir and Kalaburagi were identified for adoption. The focus will be on developing these places, with priority on basic amenities, Patil added.