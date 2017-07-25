Lalithadrinagar Layout: MUDA to issue notification tomorrow

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will tomorrow issue the notification for distribution of sites of various dimensions to the public at Lalithadrinagar (North).

The Lalithadrinagar Layout has been developed in an area of 145 acres and 820 sites have been formed. Among this, 541 sites will be distributed. Notification on the remaining 114 odd sites and 165 corner sites will be issued later.

Applications will be issued from August 1 to 16 and the last date to submit applications is August 26. The applications for Lalithadrinagar sites will be distributed at all branches of Vijaya Bank except the MUDA branch of Vijaya Bank.

For Scheduled Caste and Tribe applicants, ex-servicemen, families of Central forces, martyrs’ families and physically and mentally challenged applicants, a fee of Rs. 50 has been fixed and the others have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee.

All the conditions for site distribution and rules and regulations have been printed in the application forms and applicants have been requested by MUDA to properly fill the forms after reading the instructions.

The sites have been classified and will be distributed as per the reservation provisions laid under Karnataka Municipal Administration 1991, 13(2).

Site aspirants can fill-in the applications and submit in the prescribed format along with necessary documents and a demand draft for the prescribed amount before August 26.