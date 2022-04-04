Land audit to evict MUDA property encroachers

April 4, 2022

Lake rejuvenation

MUDA has allocated a budget of Rs. 1.50 crore to decrease pollution in Devanur Lake, Koorgalli Lake, Kergalli Lake and Dalvoy Lake using Probiotic Enzyme Dosing Technology and Bioremediation. The process will remove pollutants and give a new lease of life to aquatic beings, MUDA Chairman Rajeev and Commissioner Dr. Natesh said.

Eight lakes within the MUDA limits will be rejuvenated and Rs. 9 crore has been earmarked in the Budget. Also, LED bulbs will be installed at areas including Vasanthnagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar and Vijayanagar Fourth Stage in association with Town Panchayats of Srirampura, Bogadi, Rammanahalli and Hootagalli City Municipal Council. Rs. 5 crore has been reserved for the purpose in the Budget.

Mysuru, Apr. 4 (RK&BCT)- The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is all set to reclaim hundreds of acres of properties occupied by encroachers. It will conduct a comprehensive land audit and all the land that it had acquired in the past five decades will be accounted for.

Addressing a joint press conference at MUDA Office on JLB Road here this morning about the recent Budget presentation, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh said that even after MUDA has acquired the land and paid compensation, several landowners are sitting on the land, claiming them as their own while some have approached the court of law claiming ownership.

These properties are worth thousands of crores of rupees and due to encroachments, MUDA is at loss and cannot go for layout formation. “In the Budget, Rs. 1 crore has been earmarked to conduct a full land audit to reclaim all the encroached land. For the physical survey and for verifying documents, 20 land surveyors, two retired survey supervisors and two retired Shirastedars will be appointed. The teams will verify the land with RTC and akarbandh (root land document), alienation documents and others to certify if it is under MUDA or encroached,” they said.

MUDA sources told Star of Mysore that over 13,000 acres of land has been acquired by MUDA since 1968 and records of some of the properties are unavailable and even details of land acquired are missing. As a result, there have been many land encroachment cases and as the records are missing, it has facilitated land grabbers to create fake records and encroach the land.

In several cases, MUDA has granted alternative land as the allottees have demanded so. But despite allotting alternative land, there are some original lands that are still in the name of allottees who have already got alternative lands.

Also, in many cases, MUDA land that had been allotted to certain people has been sold off after procuring alternative lands. All the cases will be investigated and a special team will be constituted. The team will be headed by MUDA Secretary and two retired Tahsildars will be appointed and the Budget has earmarked Rs. 50 lakh for this purpose.