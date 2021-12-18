Rs. 100 cr. MUDA property recovered

December 18, 2021

Mysuru: In a major operation, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has recovered property worth Rs. 100 crore at Basavanahalli village this morning by taking over 5.14 acres of land that had been reserved for a layout.

Many sheds that had come up on the land were demolished by earth movers in the presence of Vijayanagar Police. A ‘MUDA property’ board has been put up on the land now.

Years ago, MUDA had acquired the land to build Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Layout and was planning to form 47 house sites — 11 50×80 and 36 40×60 sites — and had paid the compensation to the land owners.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh speaking to Star of Mysore this morning that despite cashing in on the compensation, one Mahadevaiah had petitioned the Court claiming ownership of the land.

Though the MUDA had all the records for the land that is worth over Rs. 100 crore, the layouts could not be formed due to the Court litigation. Now that the Court has ruled in MUDA favour, today the possession of the land has been taken over, Dr. Natesh said.

Before the litigant approached the Court, Mahadevaiah had entered into an agreement with the actual owners of the land who had already taken the compensation money from MUDA.

Once the property compensation is paid, no private party will have the right over the land and MUDA will take possession legally, he added warning those who have still occupied MUDA lands in and around Mysuru.

Superintending Engineer Sha-nkar, Land Acquisition Officer Harshavardhan and Executive Engineers Mohan and Sathyanarayana Joshi, Zonal Officers K.R. Mahesh, Ravindrakumar, Kiran, Shivanna, Nagesh and Ravishankar were present during the operation.