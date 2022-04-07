Landslides atop Chamundi Hill: Restoration works to begin by month end
Landslides atop Chamundi Hill: Restoration works to begin by month end

April 7, 2022
  • Tender process on; Rs. 9.75 crore needed
  • IISc’s scientific riders will be adhered to  

Mysore/Mysuru: The Public Works Department (PWD) will start restoring the landslide-hit parts of Chamundi Hill within a month and tenders have been called through e-procurement for the purpose.

The restoration works will be taken up based on the recommendations from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru. PWD Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Raju told Star of Mysore this morning that the IISc scientists have submitted a comprehensive report on the causes of landslides and recommended a particular method of building a retaining wall. “We will adhere to it,” he added.

As per the Institute’s technical report, Rs. 9.75 crore is needed to restore the damaged portions. Landslides have been occurring atop Chamundi Hill since 2019 and last year saw at least three major landslips, causing concern among Mysuerans, tourists and also eco-conscious groups who blamed the indiscriminate development activities atop the hill.

Following intense criticism, the State Government asked the IISc., to recommend the process to restore the structural damages so that any further landslips can be avoided. A team from the IISc., had visited the hill a couple of times and had studied the areas scientifically.

The team studied the landslide pattern and took samples from faults, joints and bedding surfaces, which are contact points between rock and soil and contribute to landslides. The experts indicated that erosion had already set in and could be arrested only by not taking up any more construction activities as well as movement of heavy transport vehicles.

“The IISc., experts had suggested to the PWD that the restoration work on the damaged portions of the hill must wait till the rain stops completely and till the area stabilises. We have floated tenders through the e-procurement portal and the tendering process is on. The bidder, who will be finally selected for the repair works, must  be qualified enough to meet the specifications mentioned by the IISc., team,” Raju said. The tendering process is on and all the technical specifications mentioned in the IISc., report will be strictly adhered to. Work is likely to begin by the end of April, he added.

