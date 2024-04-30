Late MP enjoyed a large following: State BJP Chief Vijayendra

April 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has said: “The death of BJP MP and former Union Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad, who enjoyed a large following in his 50-year-long political career, was not just a loss to the party, but to the whole State.”

He was speaking to media persons after paying his last respects to the mortal remains of Prasad at NTM School premises in Ashokapuram here on Monday.

“As a seasoned politician, Prasad has made several contributions to the land and the country as an MP of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency and Union Minister. We are deeply moved over the death of a veteran leader like Prasad,” said Vijayendra.

“Prasad had a great respect for my father B.S. Yediyurappa, the former Chief Minister. Whenever I toured this part of the State, I used to call on him who was also treating me with love and affection. He was also discussing about political situation in old Mysuru region and gave his suggestions. Such an experienced politician is not amidst us now,” said Vijayendra.