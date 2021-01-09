Late Seer VishweshaTheerthaSwamiji should be credited for Ram Mandir construction: Pejawar Mutt Seer

January 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji, who arrived in the city for the first time after becoming the Dharmadarshi of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra Trust, was felicitated at a programme jointly organised by Mysuru Hotel Owners Association and Mysuru Hotel Owners Association Charitable Trust at Association building in Krishnamurthypuram here on Thursday.

Speaking after being felicitated, Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said that late Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji had strived hard for constructing the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and as such he should be credited for it.

Pointing out that the Government has handed over Ram Mandir site to Ramjanmabhoomi Trust, he said that the site not only belongs to the Trust, but to all Ram bhakts of the country as well.

Noting that Valmiki Ramayana has introduced two diametrically opposite personalities ­­­— Rama and Ravana — the Swamiji said that while Rama is an example on how a person should be in the society, Ravana is an example on how a person should not be.

Declaring that a special 45-day campaign on Ram Mandir construction will be launched at Ayodhya from Jan. 15, he said that the cost of construction of Ram Temple at the site is estimated at about Rs. 500 crore, while another Rs. 1,000 crore is needed for development of the surrounding environs. He appealed everyone to donate as per their capacity for construction of Ram Mandir.

Referring to establishment of Goshalas, he said that cows are as sacred as our mothers and hence should not be sent to slaughter houses.

Pointing out that it is important to set up Goshalas here and there for cattle care, he appealed the people to donate liberally for the cause. He also suggested the hotel owners to set up Go-Hundis (offering box for cattle care) in their hotels so that customers can contribute. State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Hoteliers Charitable Trust President Ravi Shastri, SubramanyaTantri and others were present.