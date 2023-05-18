‘Laxity’ of Horticulture Dept. costs half-acre-land

May 18, 2023

A piece of land at Kukkarahalli Horticulture Farm levelled using building debris, spoiling fertility of soil

Mysore/Mysuru: The alleged callous attitude of the Horticulture Department has reduced half-acre of its fertile land into infertile land.

The land adjacent to Kukkarahalli Lake bund of Horticulture Department at Kukkarahalli Horticulture Farm, Karnataka State Horticulture Development Association (KSHDA), has been levelled with loads of building debris, which has come under sharp criticism from the concerned public, who blame it on the officials.

A year ago, the same piece of land was full of life with coconut saplings. It is a low-lying area and rain water accumulates during heavy rainfall. This reason was suffice for the Department to turn it into an infertile land, by spreading building debris including bricks and cement which will not allow even grass to sprout.

For the last several months, building debris was being dumped here that has even stopped the growth of naturally grown weeds and shrubs. It was also brought to the notice of concerned officials of University of Mysore. However, the Horticulture Department washed off its hands by spreading loads of construction debris, instead of clearing them. Those even having minimum knowledge of its ill-effects wouldn’t have resorted to such acts, lamented morning walkers.

No private persons can dump the debris here as the private vehicles are not allowed. Those associated with the Department themselves may have dumped the debris. Had they done the same, if it was their own land? What can we say about others, if those supposed to advise farmers, indulge in such erroneous acts? Aren’t they aware of nature getting spoilt due to the death of micro organisms? questioned green-loving morning walkers.

Earlier, the same land wore a pleasant look with coconut saplings. Now, the situation is totally opposite. Moreover, the measures taken to level the land to check stagnation of water during rainfall is unscientific. They neither have concern towards fertility of soil nor know how to dispose building debris, rue many people in the know of things.

As the morning walkers questioned about frequent dumping of debris, the land has been levelled in an indiscreet manner to escape the watchful eyes of the public.

However, steps should be taken to restore the fertility of the land by clearing the debris at the earliest, they urged.