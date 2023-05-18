Kavadi recruitment begins at Dubare Elephant Camp

May 18, 2023

Mysuru/Kodagu: The direct recruitment of Kavadis (elephant caretakers) has begun at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar taluk, Kodagu district.

Following the order of the Government, Kodagu Division DCF B.N.N. Murthy kick-started the process of recruitment in the wake of lack of adequate number of Kavadis at the camp, in the presence of Forest Department officers.

“A total of 29 Kavadis from different parts of the State are attending the recruitment, with due preference given to those adept at taming the elephants. The recruitment is being conducted to fill the vacant posts of five Kavadis at Dubare Elephant Camp,” said DCF Murthy.

Deputy Conservators of Forest (DCFs) Shivaram Babu and Sharanabasappa, Assistant Conservators of Forest (ACFs) Gopal, Srinivas Nayak and Nehru, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) Ananya Kumar and Shivaram, Deputy Range Forest Officers (DRFOs) Ranjan, Chetan and Savan and other forest personnel were present on the occasion.