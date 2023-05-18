Kavadi recruitment begins at Dubare Elephant Camp
News

Kavadi recruitment begins at Dubare Elephant Camp

May 18, 2023

Mysuru/Kodagu: The direct recruitment of Kavadis (elephant caretakers) has begun at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar taluk, Kodagu district.

Following the order of the Government, Kodagu Division DCF B.N.N. Murthy kick-started the process of recruitment in the wake of lack of adequate number of Kavadis at the camp, in the presence of Forest Department officers. 

 “A total of 29 Kavadis from different parts of the State are attending the recruitment, with due preference given to those adept at taming the elephants. The recruitment is being conducted to fill the vacant posts of five Kavadis at Dubare Elephant Camp,” said DCF Murthy.

Deputy Conservators of Forest (DCFs) Shivaram Babu and Sharanabasappa, Assistant Conservators of Forest (ACFs) Gopal, Srinivas Nayak and Nehru, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) Ananya Kumar and Shivaram, Deputy Range Forest Officers (DRFOs) Ranjan, Chetan and Savan and other forest personnel were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching