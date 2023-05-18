Music concert to celebrate 62nd death anniversary of Mysore Vasudevacharya

May 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of Srujana Kala Mandira, an organisation in the city dedicated to the cause of Karnatak music, will be presenting a music concert on the occasion of the 62nd ‘punyatiti (death anniversary)’ of Sri Mysore Vasudevacharya (1865-1961), at the heritage house of the celebrated composer in Agrahara on May 21.

The programme, scheduled to be held between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm, will be based on the compositions of H.S. Yoganarasimham, a prominent student of Sri Acharya in Mysuru and is being directed by Vidu. Neeraja Achuta Rao and Dr. M.A. Jyothi. It is open to all music-lovers.

Profile

H. Yoganarasimham (1897-1971) was a musicologist, composer, critic, author and editor of musical works. Born in a family of well-known Harikatha Vidwans, Yoganarasimham grew up in Mysore in an atmosphere that was suffused with good music and art.

He obtained his BA degree with distinction in all three areas of study — Sanskrit, English and Philosophy — and went on to obtain his MA degree in Sanskrit.

Yoganarasimham began his career in the Mysore Educational Service as Inspector of Sanskrit Schools and finally served as the Principal of Maharaja Sanskrit Pathashala.

Yoganarasimham learned music a great deal from his mother Lakshmidevamma and went on to come under Mysore Vasudevacharya’s mentorship. Yoganarasimham was the Founder-Member of the Sangeetha Kalabhivardhini Sabha at Mysore, started by Sri Acharya. He, along with two other students of Sri Acharya, was instrumental in publishing the compositions of Mysore Sadashiva Rao and Veena Seshanna, with notation, for the first time.

Yoganarasimham started composing towards the end of his life, giving shape to the extraordinary musical experience he had amassed. He composed songs in Sanskrit, Telugu and Kannada languages, in which he had great scholarship and felicity of expression.

He has not only composed in several of the time-tested great ragas, but also in ragas like Bhanudhanyasi, Gagana Mohini, Pranavakari and Kuntalakusumavali, which until then had remained only as scales in musical texts. His children, including famed civil servant of yesteryears H.Y. Sharada Prasad and musician Vidu. Neeraja Achuta Rao, continued to serve the cause of Karnatak music and arts, through publications and teaching.

Srujana Kala Mandira was started by Vidu. Neeraja Achuta Rao and her daughter Dr. M.A. Jyothi, in 2006, to impart music education and encourage arts. The school has since been successfully training students in Karnatak music and conducting workshops and lectures by eminent personalities.